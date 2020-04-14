Gajadhar in Edinburgh's top 100 alumni

Shelly-Ann Gajadhar is founder of Alphastute career and education consultancy. -

SHELLY-ANN GAJADHAR, 33, took a life-altering decision after the murder of senior counsel Dana Seetahal in 2014. She left the legal profession and decided to enter the business world. That decision led to her being listed as one of the University of Edinburgh’s top 100 alumni.

The university’s website said the list was created to inspire its current students, to demonstrate what can be achieved after graduation, and to illustrate the calibre and reach of global alumni network.

The list is made up of 51 women and 49 men and the alumni 100 work around the globe in a diverse mix of industries, it said.

Gajadhar went to Providence Girls Catholic School, Belmont Circular Road, Belmont and did her A'levels at St Francois Girls College, Belmont.

Gajadhar, who is originally from Carenage, worked as a prosecutor at the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) office, under Seetahal. She spent three years at the DPP's office. She described Seetahal as somewhat of a mentor.

“After seeing what happened to Dana I felt, as a young attorney, even though this was my dream profession, I did not work this hard to feel this paranoid and to feel this disheartened,” she said in a Zoom interview with Newsday.

She left TT and decided to go to the UK and chart her way into business.

Gajadhar enrolled at the University of Edinburgh’s business school, where she did a masters in international business and emerging markets.

“My intention was to get into business and to learn how to do business in developing and emerging economies...when I went there. I was the only Caribbean person in the business school. They attract a lot of Europeans and Americans.

“And everyone else had a straight trajectory of business. And here I am a criminal prosecutor in a masters business class and having no idea what this is about.”

Gajadhar was determined to make the most out of the experience, and took on leadership positions in the school.

“And I made myself almost like a sponge, learning as much as I could.”

“I graduated with a distinction...I did my thesis on Chinese development on infrastructure in TT’s construction industry.”

Her work was published in the Social and Economic Studies Journal.

After she graduated in 2015, she returned to TT and realised her calling was to help people. She also applied for a doctorate and sent proposals to some universities among them King’s College, London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

She received three scholarship offers and decided on King’s College. She is currently at King’s and teaches courses in organisational research methods and international business. She sits on King’s College’s Business School Advisory Council and is an application adviser where she provides CV and job application advice to undergraduate and postgraduate students.

On August 12, 2018 she started her own career and education consultancy, Alphastute.

When she found out she was among Edinburgh’s top 100 alumni, Gajadhar said she cried. She said the reason it was so emotional for her was because when she first started she felt she did not belong. But she always gave her best and it is that best which led to her achievement.

That is a message she wants people to take away from her story.

“What I really want people to know is the importance of doing your best when given the opportunity because you never know who is watching you. When I graduated from Edinburgh, I ensured I stayed connected to the university because they have a great alumni network.”

Gajadhar would go back to Edinburgh and speak to its students. She also constantly engaged with the school she described as having done so much for her. She believes she was also selected because of her desire to remain in service to the university.

“It was not just that I graduated, but it was also me recognising that I wanted to help other generations of students that were coming in those doors, and really bringing the educational experience to life.”

She continues to bring that educational experience to life through Alphastute.

She also started the consultancy because she saw that a lot of TT’s youth have stopped dreaming.

“Our youth have decided to take a kind of fast-track route and no longer we have people that are dreaming the big dream. I want to encourage youth to continue dreaming the big dreams, even young adults. Never stop dreaming. When we stop dreaming, that is when we are in hot water, and that is why Alphastute started.”

Alphastute offers consultations in job preparation, further education advice and proof reading services of academic assignments.

Through Alphastute, she is able to help people tap into their potential and is necessary for the burgeoning identity economy.

Gajadhar said there is a need for people to pursue what they love because of the changing nature of the economy. She added the labour economy has been challenged by artificial intelligence and is shifting to an identity economy where people use their personality, talents and skills.

“Covid19 has kind of shown us what the future way of working is going to be like,” she said.

She works with many female executives in sectors like banking and oil and gas, students and entrepreneurs.

Gadajhar said she wants young people and to love that “because there is someone just like me waiting around the corner to celebrate you and welcome you.”