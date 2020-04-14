Deyalsingh: 1.8 million condoms in stock

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh wears his cloth face mask. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Monday disclosed there are 1.8 million condoms for men in TT.

He made the disclosure during the virtual news conference hosted by the ministry to provide updates on efforts to combat the spread of the covid19 pandemic.

Deyalsingh also said there are 67,000 condoms for women in TT.

He made these comments in response to a question Newsday had asked at Monday's press conference about whether there were sufficient contraceptives in the country.

To date, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has has tested 1152 samples, 113 samples were positive. Eight people have died and 17 people have been discharged. Deyalsingh also said the regular health system continues to function well.

Referring to St Ann's Hospital, Deyalsingh said the number of inpatients there has been reduced from 1,000 to 750, which meant 250 patients are being treated at health centres in their communities.