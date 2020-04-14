Covid cases remain at 113

Image courtesy CDC

The number of covid19 cases remains at 113, according to the latest Ministry of Health update on the virus.

From the releases sent by the ministry, Newsday understands there has not been a new case since April 11.

The release from the ministry on Tuesday afternoon said of the 1,174 samples taken by CARPHA, 113 tested positive and eight have died,.

Seventeen have recovered and were discharged.

The last death caused by the virus was recorded on April 6.