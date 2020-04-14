Challenges for education strategy after covid19

TTUTA

Part II

THIS WEEK we continue our examination of the challenges confronting education strategy development in the wake of covid19, while proffering suggestions for consideration

There are many commentators who refer to the significance of supporting the mental health of people during this isolation stage. When school reopens, will the ministry ensure that steps will be taken to help students and teachers readjust to the structure and predictability of school?

The provision of EAP services for school workers and counselling for all students are imperatives to re-establishing the education system. As in many other countries affected by the pandemic, this period of suspension could provide an opportunity for consultation and planning to develop strategies to overcome the limitations and deficiencies of what previously existed.

There is a plethora of information on the advantages and disadvantages of virtual classrooms. The effective use of technology in schools to aid with curriculum delivery must be supported by well-trained personnel as well as adequate infrastructure and facilities.

The recent proposition by the Caribbean Examinations Council to conduct some of the CSEC examinations online has highlighted the inadequacies of our schools’ facilities. It is a fact that a number of our secondary schools are not staffed and properly equipped to facilitate blended learning.

Year upon year, major budgetary allocations are directed to the Ministry of Education, most going towards school construction and refurbishment. However, the covid19 pandemic has demonstrated that the ministry needs to increase financial investment in the enhancement of the ICT capacity of all of our nation’s schools.

Infectious diseases crucially affect a number of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically those which relate to human health and well-being, food supply, clean water and sanitation, and decent work and economic development.

Once the pandemic has been controlled, there will be need for public policy analysts to look critically at how the Government of TT responded to this pandemic.

Firstly, a thorough assessment of the effectiveness of measures instituted to stem the spread of the virus must be conducted and properly documented.

Reviewing the costs associated with containing the crisis, the economic and monetary impact of the disruptions and the recovery of economic activity after the pandemic has abated, is compulsory.

The human cost, in terms of employment issues, and sustainable public health systems and practices should form part of this analysis as well.

Secondly, the State would be wise to follow global best practices and establish a national emergency infectious disease plan. As a nation, we ought not be naive and believe that covid19 is the only infectious disease which could strike.

Continuous research by infectious disease specialists have demonstrated the possibility of other types of outbreaks in the future. This plan should be the basis upon which various ministries would customise similar strategies for use.

The Ministry of Education would do well to provide a comprehensive guide on how an infectious disease outbreak might affect school-aged children, how to respond, and how local agencies should plan ahead.

Such a programme would serve to limit the number of illnesses and deaths, preserve continuity of essential school functions, reduce educational and social disruption and minimise economic and academic losses.

Training of school personnel, parents and students in the protocols of this plan would be the first imperative. Consistent provision of equipment and cleaning and sanitisation agents to all schools would be critical as well.

Since children are susceptible to infectious diseases, as caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites and other microbes, mitigation of transmission in the school environment must be a priority. Thus, the physical conditions of our schools must be improved to minimise health risks.

The question on the minds of educators, parents and students is: what will life be like after the reopening of schools? Quarantine and school, store, plant and border closures are the norm when a new outbreak is discovered. Social distancing has now become a part of our national culture.

How will the stability of the education system be restored? TTUTA hopes there will be meaningful consultation with the union, parents, principals and other relevant stakeholders to examine issues. The roadmap of the Draft Education Policy Paper 2017-2022 is no longer the only context which frames our education system.

Enhanced funding of education, improvement in schooling, school infrastructure, safety and security, staffing, allocation of material resources, student support and stakeholder engagement must form part of the changed approach to education in TT.

TTUTA commends the efforts by the Government and by citizens to preserve lives in this beautiful land of ours. TTUTA stands ready and willing to participate and collaborate in plans to create a better, sustainable education system for our country.