Carifta Games 2020 cancelled

THERE will be no Carifta Games in Bermuda in 2020 because of covid19. The North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) executive met online last Thursday and made the decision.

The news was confirmed in a press release sent by president of NACAC Mike Sands on Tuesday.

The release highlighted a number of factors that led to the decision including “the covid19 pandemic and its overall impact on the host country as well as all members of the Carifta family.”

In the release, Sands said Bermuda will still get the opportunity to host the 49th edition of the junior track and field meet in 2021 and Guyana will be the host country for the 50th edition.

“The Executive therefore agreed to have me, in my capacity as president, engage in discussions with our member federation in Bermuda, the government of Bermuda, the National Olympic Committee (the local representative of Panam Sports) as well as sponsors of the Games of 2020, to ascertain their thinking in respect of the postponement of the Games to Easter of 2021.

“The executive thought that the aforementioned decision would still mean that Bermuda would host the 49th edition of our Carifta Games, leaving the door open for Guyana to continue planning to host the 50th anniversary edition but in 2022. Discussions have begun with all stakeholders in Guyana, craving their understanding and support, given that Bermuda did nothing to lose the annual event and is therefore deserving of being given the opportunity to make good on its commitment, albeit, one year later.”