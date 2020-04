17 people recover from covid19

Seventeen people have now been discharged from hospital after being treated for covid19.

The Ministry of Health, in its 10am update on Tuesday, highlighted that more people have recovered from the virus.

An earlier report said the latest patient to be sent home had been discharged from the Sangre Grande Hospital.

The release said 1,152 tests have been sent to CARPHA.

There have been 113 cases and eight deaths.