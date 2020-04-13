Two held, marijuana seized in Grande raid

The laws against cannabis have consumed hundreds of thousands of hours and millions of dollars to throw thousands behind bars. Photo taken from www.marijuanamoment.net -

A police exercise in Sangre Grande led to the seizure of marijuana and the arrest of two men on Sunday.

According to a police media release on Monday, members of the Sangre Grande CID, Special Operations Unit, Eastern Division Task Force and the police K9 unit went to a house at Jacob Coat Circular, Pine Settlement, Sangre Grande, where they arrested one man and seized 487.3 grammes of marijuana.

Police then went to North Eastern Settlement, where they arrested another man for gun-related offences.

Investigators from the Sangre Grande CID are continuing enquiries.