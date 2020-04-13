Too much paperwork for grants

THE EDITOR: While this crisis is smack in our faces with a lot of us being on the breadline, the powers that be are not making it any easier for aid to reach people in a timely manner.

Can someone please help me understand why all this paperwork is required when we are in a state of lockdown with limited access to printers, scanners, computers, transportation etc?

Further, an individual who has to reach out to people for recommendations and other information at a time when we are practising social distancing is a huge challenge. Surely we can do better than this.

Why does an individual who needs help in a crisis have to literally dot their i’s and cross their t’s and hope the paperwork is filled out correctly to be able to have food on their table, while still waiting to hear something from the social services even though the lockdown is now into its third week?

To those in authority, please consider the plight of those who live paycheck to paycheck with limited resources and seek to have an alternative to this process. Grants should be easily accessible to anyone in need in a time like this.

JEROME SAGRAM

Arouca