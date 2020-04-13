Scores of animals killed in pet store fire in Arima

The inside of Funtastipets pet store on Guanapo Road, Arima, after a fire on Easter Monday morning. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Fire officers are investigating the source of a fire that destroyed an Arima pet store early on Monday morning.

Newsday understands that calls were made to the Arima Fire Station at around 5.45 am that smoke was seen coming from the windows of Funtasticpets pet store along Guanapo Street, Arima.

Fire officers from the Arima Fire Station went to the scene and put out the fire.

Several animals died in the blaze but no people were harmed.

Up until midday on Monday fire officers still could not determine the cause of the fire.