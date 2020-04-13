Rondon donates care packages to frontline workers

Local government councillor Martin 'Terry' Rondon. -

Toco/Fishing Pond councillor, Martin “Terry” Rondon delivered care packages on Good Friday to frontline workers at various police stations and health centres.

“I salute the police and all the frontline workers. It’s very touching to know they are leaving their homes and coming out here to work for us. I salute them and they will always be my friend,” Rondon told Newsday outside the Matura Police Station, which was the first delivery point.

The care packages included hand sanitiser, soap, face masks, flour, oil, rice, sugar, deodorant and other basics. “They could use it, whatever they want, however they want. They have enough, they could take what they want or share it.” When he and his team are finished with the Toco/Fishing Pond area, he will send items to other areas in Toco/ Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

“I’m appealing to anybody who wants to bring joy, say thank you, they can call me. Whatever foodstuff you have, anything you have, I will share it with them.” Rondon also has hampers for people he knows are in need such as those who lost their income because many services are closed.

“There are some people who work with fishermen, they are out of a dollar. We know, we have a list.” He said he is not giving people who are working in the Community Based Environment Protection and Enhancement Programme or the Unemployment Relief Programme or those in the regional corporation because they have an income.

“I know the people. I am in my area for 25 years and I am giving those who I know need it.”