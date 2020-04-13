Righteous way of lifebeing re-established

THE EDITOR: This corona virus provides a special curriculum for the human race. Through the agony of search will be born the infant, wisdom. The pains we now suffer will lead to the birth of a new life.

Earth is tired. She is suffocating from air pollution. She is feeling the intense heat from pollution. She cannot bear the burden of pollution, of blood staining her form. She is tired of wars and the bombing and maiming of innocent children and innocent people caught in a crossfire they have nothing to do with. She is frustrated by the way man uses power.

In the Ramayana of Tulsidas, when Earth was being tormented by evil in the form of Ravana, the gods went to her and asked her to plead with the Supreme to bring relief. She took the form of a cow and went to Him.

After a prayerful pleading he promised that “whenever there is a decline in righteousness, and whenever evil threatened to overpower good, He will not stand by as a spectator but will take a form to protect the good and re-establish the righteous way of life.”

In the Ramayana He says he will manifest to remove the pains of his devotees. Those in pain are not limited to human beings but to all of creation. Earth, nature, is rebalancing the world from what it has become to what it should be. Above all, we are being taught two important lessons.

Firstly, we are not in charge and despite wealth and power we are powerless. An invisible virus has brought us to our knees. It has crippled the world. However, it has had the powerful impact of showing God’s true servants of which we have often reminded ourselves, Maanava Deva Madhaava Seva. Service to man is service to God.

Secondly, we are learning the hard way and with the loss of lives that we are one world and what happens in any part affects the whole. The need to understand this and to practise it, to collaborate and co-operate is most imminent. Our survival depends on it.

DR SURUJRATTAN RAMBACHAN

Member of Parliament