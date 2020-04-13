Region plans for food supply if pandemic prolongs

A field of bok choy and parsley at an Aranquez farm ready for the market. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Measures are being put in place across the region and Latin America to ensure the delivery of food supplies in the event the covid19 pandemic continues for a prolonged period.

The measures are outlined in a joint statement issued by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations which was endorsed by TT's Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat.

Over the last two weeks, the majority of people in TT and across the region have been confined to their homes in accordance with stay-at-home regulations in an effort to combat the spread of the virus. Restaurants, bars are among businesses which have been ordered closed until April 30.

The statement from the FAO noted the possibility of an increased demand on the food supply chains if the measures adopted to combat the virus goes on for a considerable period.

In view of this possibility, the Agriculture Ministers have given their collective commitment to “coordination, exchanging information and good practices and to adopt appropriate measures in accordance with the reality of each country.”

Seven key areas are outlined to support this commitment.

They include the provision of technical and financial assistance to food producers, ensuring regular functioning of wholesale markets.

Implementing emergency programmes to prevent food loss and waste, constant monitoring of logistics chains, the introduction and promotion of electronic food commerce platforms and applications, promotion of fiscal and trade policies to the current health crisis, and the establishment of agile public-private mechanisms that operate as emergency committees of food systems to facilitate constant monitoring of supply, markets and adequate responses in real-time.

The FAO which has 194 member states, is a specialised agency of the UN that leads international efforts to defeat hunger in over 130 countries worldwide.

Its goal is to achieve food security for all and make sure that people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active healthy lives.

According to FAO representative for TT and Suriname Ruben Hamilton Robertson, the specific measures which are being undertaken will ensure the supply of sufficient, safe food and nutrition for the 620 million consumers in the region.

The organisation also recognised the continuous contribution of food producers and others connected to the agricultural industry in the supply, transportation and marketing of produce towards current stability in the region’s food supply.