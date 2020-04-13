Rational vultures?

THE EDITOR: The Health Minister announced at Tuesday’s media briefing that some private labs were charging between $1,000 and $2,000 for covid19 tests. I was stunned by this and a bit angered.

Where are poor people going to get that kind of money? Many people are now without an income, so where are they going to find that money? This is not of their making.

I am not going to get into a discussion about who is to blame for the health emergency we are in. What I will say though is that Government’s plan to draw down over US$1 billion from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund to offset the economic challenges should include expenditure like this. Spend our money to save our lives.

The minister appears to be naive to suggest that private labs should be reasonable with customers. Does he really believe these financial vultures would be reasonable with anyone? Something is fundamentally wrong with his thinking.

W SAMPSON

via e-mail