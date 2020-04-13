One patient goes home from Sangre Grande facility, 17 now discharged

Beds separated by curtains at a government covid19 step-down facility in Sangre Grande. - COURTESY ERHA

A patient has been sent home from the Sangre Grande step-down facility taking the number of people free of covid19 to 17.

The Health Ministry announced the latest person to be discharged in its 10 pm update on Monday.

Also, 11 samples have been sent for testing at the Caribbean Public Health Agency taking the total to 1,152. This is the latest change in the number of samples since Sunday.

The number of positive cases remains 113 and there are eight deaths.

Fifty-two positive cases are from a group of people who were on a cruise ship in Guadeloupe last month.

Forty-nine were among 68 people who returned from the cruise together and three returned separately.