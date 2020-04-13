No new covid19 testing done, cases still at 113

-

TT’s number of covid19 cases has remained at 113 over the last 24 hours.

This was confirmed in the Ministry of Health's covid19 update at 4 pm on Monday.

The ministry reported no new samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing.

The samples sent to CARPHA remains at 1,141.

The death toll remains at 8 and the number of patients discharge is still 16.

The public is urged to continue practising proper hygiene and to only leave home to purchase essential or conduct important business.