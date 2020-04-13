Laventille man shot dead in bed

Stock photo

A man is dead after he was shot while lying in bed in Eastern Quarry Road, Laventille, on Sunday night.

Police said they received a call from neighbours at around 7.30 am on Monday of a shooting at the house.

On checking, police found Andre Melville, 37, bleeding in the bed.

Investigators were told that two gunmen stormed the house at around 11pm on Sunday and shot him.

A female relative who was also in the house at the time ran away and hid at another house as the gunmen escaped.

Police said Melville was not known to them and they did not have a motive for his killing up until Monday morning.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 are continuing enquiries.