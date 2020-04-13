Health Ministry: Pregnant women not following covid19 guidelines

Dr Adesh Sirjusingh -

Director of women’s health in the Ministry of Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh says some pregnant women are “still not heeding to advice” given about covid19 and guidelines to prevent its spread.

At a virtual press conference on Monday, Dr Sijursingh said, despite pregnancy not increasing one’s risk of getting the virus, all precautions must still be taken.

“We are trying to protect you, your unborn baby and your family as well as the health system.

“Follow the advice, you’ve already heard about wearing your masks, not assembling unnecessarily and so on.”

He outlined some information one should know if they contract the virus while pregnant.

“There is no significant evidence of transmission of the virus from mother to child, during pregnancy, during labour, during delivery nor if you breastfeed your baby.

He said based on scientific data, there have been no (negative) short-term effects on the babies of covid19-positive mothers.

“We have noticed still that there are still concerns from our pregnant populations and we have observations some people are still not heeding the advice given.

He said if any pregnant women in TT contract the virus, they will be sent to a covid19-designated institutions.

He said services have been set up at Mount Hope Women’s Hospital, Port of Spain General Hospital, San Fernando General Hospital and the Scarborough General Hospital, should a pregnant covid19 patient go into labour or any other emergencies.