Farming problems

Tomatoes growing in fabric pots which allow the roots to breathe. -

ACCORDING to Agriculture Society president Dhano Sookoo, farmers are facing a range of problems because of the regulations and restrictions necessary to limit the spread of covid19. While most farming can be done with appropriate social distancing and managed with suitable precautionary measures, the goods that farmers are bringing to market are showing up at points of sale with dramatically diminished customer numbers.

Sookoo believes that part of the problem is cash. With patrons of the market facing layoffs and reductions in income, and challenges in travelling to markets, the returns for farmers showing up at market have made the effort a marginal proposition for many farmers.

For recipients of food cards meant to supplement lost income, Sookoo also pointed out that, "For a shopper to go to an open market, it is cash that has to be tendered." The Agriculture Society has proposed to Government that instead of food cards, the distributions of $500 worth of fresh food in the form of recently harvested produce might better bridge the gap between frustrated farmers, empty markets and bare pantries.

It’s not the only problem that the sector is facing. Farmers are concerned about potential issues importing seed stock after the closure of the Chaguaramas seed bank two years ago. There are also issues with the supply of fertiliser, which is now also an imported item. As a net importer of most of our food, TT will be vulnerable to the variables and fluctuations of the global supply chain, an intricate network of dependencies that is already being shaken by a global economic slowdown and the limitations of social distancing.

As the necessary restrictions on movement stretch on, the government will increasingly have to pay more attention to the impact of this unprecedented situation and be prepared to collaborate with public sector institutions and the private sector marketplace to reshape traditional supply chain logistics and distribution methods used in this country.

TT will not suddenly become capable of being self-sufficient in food cultivation, and the limitations of geography and labour will continue to limit any efforts to create that dream state. But, the State must commit resources and planning to improving the agricultural capacity we currently have and strive to improve efficiencies in cultivation, delivery and distribution.

The is still a significant group invested in local agriculture. The Agricultural Society has distributed 1,250 letters to individual farmers to identify themselves should they be stopped by officers during their work. This corps of local farmers cannot solve the problems of today on its own. They will require support to create practical and flexible initiatives that evolve with these challenging times.