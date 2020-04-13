ERHA: Patients have no issue with Sangre Grande facility

Beds separated by curtains at a government covid19 step-down facility in Sangre Grande. - COURTESY ERHA

THE Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) is assuring its “step-down” centre in Sangre Grande is “comfortable” and not similar to a hospital setting.

This comes after reports of patients expressing dissatisfaction with the building went viral on social media.

In a release on Monday afternoon, the authority said the facility allows free movement of patients, and access to fresh air, sunlight and space for physical exercise.

It said, “Separate rooms were furnished to provide double, triple or quadruple occupancy thereby removing the hospital ward setting and offering more privacy. There are assigned recreation rooms with televisions, Wi-Fi and cable televisions. Dining areas have been provided.”

It added that meals approved by a dietician are being provided and the facility has two kitchens with microwaves, water coolers, coffee and tea stations and grocery supplies.

It said steps were taken to ensure the facility was thoroughly cleaned and sanitised before patients arrived.

“Measures were also implemented to ensure the isolation of the premises and the perimeter is being monitored by personnel of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.

“The ERHA understands the emotional and other challenges during the journey of confinement than can be experienced by our clients. We have instituted a programme of psychological support in this regard. A professional team is assigned to reach out to each client to assist with their progress emphasizing their progress and reminding that they will soon be reunited with their loved ones.”

And at a virtual press conference on Monday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said 26 of the 30 patients told him they “have no desire to be re-located,” although the option was given.

He said the patients want to tell “their side of the story” to the media.