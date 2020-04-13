Enterprise man shot dead in Santa Cruz, one arrested

File photo.

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument in Santa Cruz on Sunday night.

Police said Jude Dylerimple originally of Enterprise, Chaguanas, got into an argument with another man at the corner of Blazney and Sosconosco Roads, Santa Cruz, at around 8.05 pm when Dylerimple left and returned with a gun which he pointed at the man.

Both men began fighting for the gun which led to Dylerimple being shot.

Dylerimple died at the scene.

Santa Cruz police went to the scene where they arrested the 36-year-old man but investigators said they were unable to find the gun up until late Sunday night.