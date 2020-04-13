Deyalsingh: Sangre Grande patients not leaving

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said covid19 patients at a step-down facility in Sangre Grande have no intention of leaving the facility and want to tell their side of the story to the media.

At a virtual news conference on Monday, Deyalsingh said, "They don't want to become scapegoats or to become ostracised."

He said steps would be taken for the patients to speak with the media. Deyalsingh said steps were taken on Sunday to improve conditions at the facility and the patients told him they were more comfortable there.

Deyalsingh also said he has requested a report from the ERHA chairman as to why the facility was not prepared up to a particular standard.

To date, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has tested 1141 samples. There have been 113 positive tests, eight deaths and 16 people have been discharged.