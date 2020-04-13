Devant on virtual pressers: I made formal request

Devant Maharaj -

UNC activist Devant Maharaj rejected Communications Minister Donna Cox's statement that she was unaware that he made a formal request to participate in the virtual news conference held by the Health Ministry to provide updates on efforts to combat the spread of the covid19 pandemic in TT.

During the conference, Cox said, "I wasn't aware that they (DNN, which is linked to Maharaj) made a request. " She continued, "Actually, I saw a letter on Facebook, speaking about him wanting to get in and with some legal jargon." Cox said, "I am not aware that a formal request was made. I will check on it."

In response, Maharaj, "I don't accept what Minister Cox said." Maharaj said he sent an e-mail to request his participation in the briefing to two separate e-mail addresses listed in Cox's name. Newsday received a copy of the e-mail which was sent on Sunday 7.52 pm.

Newsday also received a copy of a similar e-mail sent on Sunday to Health Ministry corporate communications manager Candace Alcantara and Communications Ministry communications officer Charlene Stuart. Maharaj questioned why some people were being allowed access to the briefing and others were not.

He claimed the Government is loading the press conferences with people who were symphathetic to them.

"I am not saying that I should be there."

Maharaj asked what was the criteria being used to select people to participate in the news conference.

"Where is MATT in all all of this?"