Cox not aware of formal request from Devant to join virtual presser

Donna Cox -

COMMUNICATIONS Minister Donna Cox said she was unaware that UNC activist Devant Maharaj was attempting to participate in Monday's virtual health news conference.

Responding to a question during the conference, Cox said, "I was not aware he made a formal request."

She recalled seeing a post on social media that Maharaj wanted to join the conference.

Cox also said she saw a letter with "legal jargon" on social media as well. She said she would look into the matter.

In messages posted on WhatsApp, Maharaj claimed bloggers and government communications experts were being allowed access to the briefing. He threatened to take legal action if he was not allowed to participate in the conference.