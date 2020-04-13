Covid19 guidelines given to homes for the elderly

Photo courtesy CDC.

HEALTH Ministry Director of Education Yvonne Lewis on Monday said guidelines had been taken to protect staff and residents in homes for the elderly in TT against the covid19 pandemic in TT.

At a virtual news conference, Lewis said the guidelines were drawn up in accordance with World Health Organisation and Pan American Health Organisation protocols to deal with covid19.

The guidelines include restricting visitation to homes for the elderly, unless those visits are absolutely necessary, and instructing staff who are ill not to report for duty.

Lewis also said a daily covid19 log was being kept at the homes to monitor the health of residents and staff.