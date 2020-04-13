Covid19 cases remain at 113, no new samples sent to CARPHA

THE number of confirmed cases of the covid19 virus in TT remains at 113 — no change from Sunday’s 10pm update.The death toll remains at 8.

In its 10am update, the Health Ministry said no new samples have since been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing.

The number of samples sent remains at 1,141.

No additional patients have been discharged, leaving the figure at 16.