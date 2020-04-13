CoP to crack down on house parties

CoP Gary Griffith -

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said the police would be operating stealthily as they attempt to stop errant bar owners and homeowners from host parties during the covid19 pandemic

Speaking with Newsday on Sunday, Griffith said he was aware that some bar owners were using scouts to alert them of police patrols.

He said he was also aware that errant police officers might also be tipping off bar owners.

"Sometimes, we realise there may be one or two rogue police officers in these places that would tip-off the individual.

"So what I am doing now is I will have it very clandestine when we get the information, I will keep it to myself based on my informants and then I move with the SORT team straight to the location. At times we will not even inform the stations and go straight to the location."

Referring to incidents of other covid19 house parties in the US and the UK, Griffith said such gatherings posed a threat not only to guests but also to relatives of guests who may also become infected.

He maintained the police would continue to enforce the law and reminded the public that even if a party is held on private property, those present could still be charged with an offence.

Under Section 133 of the Public Health Ordinance Act, the police are authorised to enter any land or building to save lives.

Early on Friday morning, 16 people, including one minor, were detained when police raided Alicia's Guest House, Cascade, during a party.