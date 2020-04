Aranguez man held with gun, ammo

An Aranguez man was arrested for the possession of a gun and ammunition on Sunday.

According to a police media release on Monday, the 23-year-old man was arrested at his John Dulam Street, Aranguez, apartment by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force.

At the apartment, police found a Ruger pistol with a total of 54 rounds of ammunition.

The exercise was supervised by Cpls Majeed and Hosainie.