"After the stay-home"

SO WHAT will we have learned when we are allowed to venture out of our homes once again? I think about the possibilities, and I am excited. I see people gliding back into the world with serenity and a sense of purpose, which probably hasn’t been experienced since the end of World War I and World War II – or perhaps even further back to the end of the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918.

We will have had much time to reflect and ask the many important questions about life. What gives us meaning as individuals, as families and as a country? Hopefully we will have learned to be less selfish and think of other people and their needs. I’m hoping when we get the opportunity to meet each other again, everyone will be talking about the books they read and the lessons they learned from these challenging times.

Will we return to those horrific traffic jams we once experienced or will we realise how many people can be working from home? I am hoping for some creative solutions to our traffic problems that will be both environmentally friendly and support social distancing while reinventing education.

How about having each standard or each form in our schools engage in one day of online learning a week? Students would be less stressed if they only had to go to school four days a week, and they would have more time to complete assignments. Traffic would lessen on the roads.

Maybe the Government and the private sector could introduce more neighbourhood homework centres for students who have no adult supervision for this great experiment of a four-day school week. I think we could make students more productive than ever by offering that day home as an incentive.

If students don’t post their homework online by a deadline, then they’d have to show up for homework supervision in school on their day off. Just think how this would teach students responsibility, self-management skills and basic organisational skills. Teachers would need to teach some of these skills first, but these are the 21st century skills students need more than “subjects.”

By the time we re-enter the world, we should have all developed more trust in each other so let’s give companies incentives to allow employers to continue the practice of allowing employees to work from home.

There would be less traffic, cleaner air, better rested workers and increased productivity because people would want to prove their worth to get that privilege of working from home.

How about offering some employees four-day work weeks? Work an extra hour a day and get a three-day weekend. Some businesses could give a Friday off and some could give a Monday off.

I once had an assistant, Nicha, who lived in San Fernando. She got half day off on Friday and her productivity was off the charts for that privilege. If government offices offered this, they could stagger employees’ work hours to keep offices open longer five days a week, which would cut the waiting time down.

All of these measures mentioned above would help to implement social distancing, which we should be practising a long time in the future. I would also like to see those handwashing stations at grocery stores and pharmacies continue.

Now is the time to free students to pursue their creative interests. My plan would be to offer online classes until the middle of May so students and teachers can feel more comfortable with the process, and then end the school year and reopen schools online from the middle of July.

This would give students the opportunity to pursue their creative interests now. If we give students time at home to think and explore, they could tap into creativity that is sapped from long commutes to school, a gruelling schedule and endless homework.

A longer time in school next year would give struggling students a chance to catch up and even thrive. Students wouldn’t have to be overloaded with homework. The pace would decrease and so would their stress.

The time we have had had to contemplate our lives and our planet should spark our creativity. We should look back at this time as a positive and creative period in our lives in spite of the horrors of this virus. This is a time for reflection. Let’s not re-enter the world as cold and careless as ever. Let’s not be the same mistrusting, tired, overworked, underappreciated people we were before all of this.

Instead, let’s try to finally get our act together.