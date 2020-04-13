Activist accused of impersonating TT embassy officials in Margarita

National Security Minister Stuart Young. -

National Security Minister Stuart Young has accused human rights activist Yesenia Gonzalez of attempting to stir confusion and mischief among TT nationals stranded in Margarita.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Ministry of Health on Sunday, Young said he received information from the TT Embassy in Venezuela that Gonzalez and her family were calling stranded nationals in Margarita claiming to be officials from TT organising a repatriation flight back to TT for a group of holidaymakers.

Young dismissed these claims and said it was an act of mischief.

"There is absolutely no truth in that whatsoever, again I don't deal in personalities but this information is very important for us to bring to the public's attention. Unfortunately, these individuals who decided to go down to Margarita after March 15, long after the Minister of Health said only travel if it's essential, have now found themselves with our borders being closed, they are trying to create mischief. It is my duty, unfortunately, to draw that to the public's attention."

Young also said he asked the Venezuelan authorities to launch an investigation into these reports and reminded the public that it was illegal to impersonate a government official.

"It is illegal just like everywhere else in the world to be committing acts of fraud and passing yourself off as an agent of the government when you're not.

In an interview, Gonzalez said she was in Margarita seeking to help people but denied she ever impersonated any government official during her visit.

"I came here to help people in a humanitarian capacity, nothing more. I would like to hear for myself when exactly I made these claims of being from the Embassy. There are a lot of difficulties over here and I would like to know exactly what proof there is of me being from any embassy," Gonzalez said.