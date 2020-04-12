To handwash or sanitise...experts say do both

Carib external affairs officer Carla Furlonge Walker applies hand sanitiser for Newsday reporter Shane Superville at the Ansa McAl Group national applause initiative at the Police Academy, St James on Thursday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

DERMATOLOGIST Dr Morgan Basanta is warning that the excessive washing of hands can be harmful to the skin and advised that disinfecting hands should be done with an alcohol-based sanitiser.

Basanta, in a Sunday Newsday interview, said he was not advocating that the safety measures to battle the covid19 pandemic be ignored, rather that people should be made aware of the dangers of washing their hands excessively.

“The thing about handwashing is that if people are doing it very often what you can be doing is removing some of the natural oils on your skin and this can lead to excessively dry skin particularly for patients that suffer with atopic dermatitis. These are people with inherently dry skin so soap and water will make their skin drier and especially if you spend a lot of time in aircondition, that will dry their skin even more.”

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the covid19 a global pandemic in March, Basanta said he has seen an increase in the number of patients turning up at his office for help.

“I am seeing now more patients with excessively dry skin and when I ask them they say 'yes' they are washing their hands more often. The increase began last month, especially their hands, we call it hand eczema. If you have to wash your hands that regularly then you should moisturise your hands immediately after. You should not wash your hands if the goal is just to disinfect. If your hands are visibly dirty then wash it, but the excessive washing of the hand with soap and water can lead to further problems.”

This view, however, differs from that of Dr Rachael Eckel who said washing hands is the number one choice for disinfecting hands. She added that if there is a fear of increased hand eczema by constant washing, people should wet their hands before applying soap as water provides a barrier to the skin.

"Think of the skin as a wall preventing things from getting in and out. Under the microscope the cells of the skin are like bricks and in between we have mortar, that is lipids and water and when we use harsh soaps it dries up the lipid and the water."

Eckel added that moisturising the hands will help in protecting the skin but emphasised that washing hands is far better than using hand sanitisers. She said based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), soap and water are more effective than hand sanitisers at removing certain germs, like the norovirus, and Clostridium difficile1-5. She said while alcohol-based hand sanitisers are effective many people wipe them off before their hands dry reducing its efficiency. On the WHO website, hand-washing is advised over the use of hand sanitisers. The WHO states people should wash their hands with soap and water then dry them or use an alcohol-based hand rub if they don’t have immediate access to soap and water.

According to the CDC, studies have found that sanitisers with an alcohol concentration between 60 to 95 per cent are more effective at killing germs than those with a lower alcohol concentration. Hand sanitisers with less concentration may not work for many germs and will merely reduce the growth of germs rather than killing them.

Basanta said many hand soaps have harsh chemicals that are not good for the skin. He added that excessive handwashing can be identified as washing hands each time something is touched.

“The hand sanitiser will not be as damaging especially if they add glycerine which works as a moisturiser. These hand sanitisers cause less damage on the skin than the repetitive use of soap and water. Wash your hand when your hands are visibly dirty but be care careful of excessive washing of hand. Irritant contact dermatitis can be caused by the constant washing of hands for those with sensitive skin.”

His advise to people who washed their hands excessively?

“Use more of the alcohol-based hand sanitisers, that will be safer. To prevent excessive drying as well, they can use moisturisers.”

Eckel said not all moisturisers are created equally as lotions are light and more water-based. Creams which are higher in protein is still second to ointments which are heavier and better for the skin.

"When choosing a moisturiser, a lotion will not do. You need something more rich in lipids something with petroleum or oil which can be found in ointments. Ointments typically come in a tube rather than a bottle. Petroleum jelly on the hands before bedtime is fine and petroleum jelly is affordable for most people. When using moisturisers use those that are fragrance free and dye-free as they limit the amount of irritants."