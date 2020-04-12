Three held for killing dog

THREE men from San Fernando were arrested hours after they were recorded taking part in killing a dog.

According to police, the men, all from Embacadere, were held a few hours after head of the Southern Division, Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed ordered an investigation begin.

Mohammed was alerted about the crime by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith. Griffith, an animal rights activist, sent Mohammed a 59-second video of the incident and instructing that the matter be investigated.

In the video, one of the men is seen smiling as he pulled on a cable wire slung over a tree branch strangling the black dog.

Mohammed, in a telephone interview with Sunday Newsday said the men, ages 20, 24 and 32 were questioned and one of them said the dog belonged to him and the carcass was dumped after the act. Police spent part of Saturday afternoon searching to the carcass. Mohammed said after statements are taken and further enquiries are completed, "those culpable" will be charged.

Last year, Griffith established an Animal Cruelty Unit to investigate and charge people who ill-treat, abandon, neglect and abuse animals. In a media release in October last year, Griffith said the police will be enforcing all relevant laws pertaining to the treatment of animals and assigned two police officers per division to assist all animal welfare organisations in investigating animal cruelty laws.

Section 79 (1) of the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02 states, "Any person who cruelly beats, ill-treats, starves, over-drives, overrides, overloads, abuses, tortures or otherwise maltreats any animal is liable to a fine of four hundred dollars or to imprisonment for two months."

Section 82 (1) of the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02 states that up to $500 compensation shall be paid to the owner of an animal that was ill-treated or killed.

This story has been updated, the earlier version appears below.

Police on the hunt for dog killers

POLICE are searching for three people from San Fernando linked to the grisly crime of killing a dog and hanging the animal on a tree.

Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed, who is in charge of the Southern Division, told Sunday Newsday that he was sent a video by police Commissioner Gary Griffith which showed someone hanging a black dog with cable wires on a tree.

The 59-second video is believed to have been recorded in Embacadere, San Fernando area.

Last year, Griffith established an Animal Cruelty Unit to investigate and charge people who ill-treat, abandon, neglect and abuse animals. In a media release in October last year, Griffith said the police will be enforcing all relevant laws pertaining to the treatment of animals and assigned two police officers per division to assist all animal welfare organisations in investigating animal cruelty laws.

Section 79 (1) of the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02 states, "Any person who cruelly beats, ill-treats, starves, over-drives, overrides, overloads, abuses, tortures or otherwise maltreats any animal is liable to a fine of four hundred dollars or to imprisonment for two months."

Section 82 (1) of the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02 states that up to $500 compensation shall be paid to the owner of an animal that was ill-treated or killed.