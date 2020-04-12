Some low-risk prisoners set for release on Tuesday

Inmates exercise in the general area of the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca on March 18. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB - Vidya Thurab

FROM as early as Tuesday, several low-risk prisoners are expected to be released from prison as part of the State’s measures to mitigate the spread of covid19 behind bars.

Sunday Newsday understands that some of those who are eligible to benefit from court action initiated by the Office of the Attorney General will be released early next week.

A status hearing to facilitate the early release of prisoners was held on Saturday by video conferencing. Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds is presiding over the State’s application which sought information on those eligible for early release and the options available to facilitate it.

Another hearing is scheduled for Monday. Last Wednesday, a list of categories of prisoners eligible for release was completed by the prison authorities and sent to the Registrar of the High Court, the Police Commissioner and the Director of Public Prosecutions in keeping with the judge’s orders.

On Saturday, attorneys informed the judge that the police were working on their lists. Some of the other lists have already been provided by the relevant agencies.

So far, the lists relate to the six categories of prisoners – who include men, women, and children – who may be able to have their sentences commuted; were sentenced to less than a year; are serving sentences because they could not pay fines; were unable to access bail, including those who were convicted and are awaiting appeal; and who are entitled to remission by the prison authorities.

Also eligible are those serving time for not paying child maintenance.

The police and the DPP are expected to give the court information or documentation on the names of those on the prisons’ list before a final determination on the next course of action.

Among the options identified by the State in the early-release exercise are granting bail; a remission of sentences by prison authorities; discharging child prisoners; or a presidential pardon.

Prison Commissioner Dennis Pulchan said as soon as the court gives the all clear the prison will release the inmates.

"As the court say go, we are ready. My officers have been working non-stop for the past couple days collecting all the information and preparing the list. We have about 400 names on the list both convicted and unconvicted."

The State’s application was deemed urgent because of the record number of covid19 cases globally, which is over a million.

Those who will not benefit from an early release are those on gang-related offences ; murder, drug trafficking, kidnapping, sexual offences, terrorism; and those charged under the Firearms Act.

Representing the AG are Fyard Hosein, SC, Ravi Rajcoomar, Jerome Rajcoomar, Aadam Hosein, Tenile Ramkissoon and Ryan Grant. Appearing for the prison commissioner is attorney Netram Kowlessar. John Heath appears for the registrar, Christian Chandler for the police commissioner and Sharlene Jaggernauth for the Children’s Authority.