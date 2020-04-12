Soleil keeps the music playing

Soleil Mai Suraj makes sure she continues learning to play the piano with online lessons from her teacher, Johanna Chuckaree. Photos courtesy April Suraj - April Suraj

Government has said people must stay home for the rest of April, which means there's no school for a little longer than expected. Therefore, finding activities to do indoors other than schoolwork is important.

Visits to the park, going to the movies and hanging out with friends are on hold for now, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. Find something you love and use this time to practise it. Like five-year-old Soleil Mai Suraj.

Soleil started playing the piano eight months ago and has kept up with her classes since she has been home. Her teacher, Johanna Chuckaree, continues her lessons online. Soleil said her favourite thing about playing the piano is learning different songs. “The online classes are fun and I use my free time to practise the new songs I learn.”

Although she misses school and being with her friends, she makes sure to keep busy. She spends her time revising her schoolwork, taking online karate classes and playing with her big sister, Scarlett.

This time at home has been hard on Soleil as well. “I like having more time to play with my dolls but I feel sad that I cannot visit my grandparents or have play dates with my friends or go to the zoo or to the beach,” she said.

Just like everyone else, Soleil has her family and friends to think about, so she stays indoors to keep herself and everyone else safe, even though it’s hard being away from them. When she is able to go out to school again, the first thing she’s going to do is have a nice, long chat with her friends.

Her favourite subject is science because she likes learning about the world and what is going on in it. “I want to be a doctor when I grow up, because I want to make people feel better.”