President laments 'stick break in their ears' people

A man wearing a mask walks past customers waiting in line outside KFC Independence Square, Port of Spain, on Monday, to get last minute deals after Government ordered all restaurants to close until April 30. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB -

President Paula-Mae Weekes is encouraging people to use the covid19 pandemic as a catalyst for change so that they can become better human beings by the end of it.

In her Easter message she said, “As on the first Easter when sorrow turned into joy and mourning into gladness, we must ensure that for us individually, and collectively our covid19 experience is a transformative one, changing us from our often selfish, own-way, ill-disciplined selves into a more considerate, responsible, temperate people.”

She said in this holy season, the overarching biblical command to love your neighbours as yourself has become positive and practical. She said there have been acts of care and charity such as volunteering to go to the supermarket or pharmacy for the elderly or disabled, delivering food to those unable to provide for themselves, or intervening in potential domestic violence situations.

“Over the last couple months, we have observed the behaviour of our countrymen — the good, the bad and the mind-boggling. There have been amazing acts of generosity, special concern for the elderly and differently-abled, and conscientious citizens have been closely following the official guidelines.

“On the other hand, we have seen instances of mean-spiritedness, greed and selfishness, a willingness to risk granny’s life for a box of KFC and wilful disobedience of the very directives meant to ensure the health and safety of us all. For this latter group, like ‘stick break in their ears’ and their inconsiderate behaviour is making life more difficult for the rest of us.”

Weekes noted that her Easter message was not traditional as the “holy, joyous, hopeful” celebration of Jesus’ resurrection, was occurring during a time where people were frightened, confined and uncertain about the future.

She said people were struggling to adjust to their current situations, with lives and livelihoods under assault.

“In TT, at the time of writing, 109 people have tested positive for the virus and sadly, eight of our citizens have died without our being able to give them a proper send-off. Businesses have closed to limit the spread of the virus and thousands have lost their source of income with no assurance that they can pick up where they left off in the near future, or at all.”

If citizens are to survive, she said, they will have to display the qualities exhibited by the parties in the Easter narrative — compassion, empathy, obedience, selflessness, faith and trust.

She recognised that, because of the necessity of social distancing, people will not be able to conduct their usual Easter activities such as Easter bonnet competitions, church camps, kite flying, Buccoo goat race, attending church, or gathering with family.

“But since it is the people and not the building that is the true church, the celebration though different, ought not to be diminished. This unusually quiet long weekend is the ideal time for reflection on the fact that Christ’s legacy of love and sacrifice is the perfect blueprint for our conduct in the days and months ahead.”

Weekes also recognised the efforts of medical personnel and others who continue to work hard behind the scenes to “maintain some vestige of normalcy” including members of the protective services, media practitioners, utility workers, and sanitation workers.

“As Jesus’ time drew near, he said to his disciples, ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’ These words bring to mind the service rendered by our medical professionals and others who are working long and exhausting hours for our good and in so doing risking their lives and possibly those of their loved ones.”

She noted that last Thursday people clapped in recognition and appreciation of the sacrifices these people were making, and expressed the hope that those who showed their support did not act irresponsibly and negate those sacrifices.