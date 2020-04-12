PM: Use Easter to help ease country's pain

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister has suggested that citizens take some time to think about what positive contributions they have made to help the country amid the covid19 pandemic.

In his Easter message, he said there is now a greater need to pause and look within because of the "ever-changing health issues" caused by the virus.

“Every year, the Easter holiday is a time for celebration, but this year demands that it should be one of deep, serious reflection. Take this moment to examine ourselves as citizens. Where are we? Ask yourself ‘What am I contributing to ease this country’s pain?'”

“Question whether you have been responsible, in the face of numerous healthcare warnings. What positive steps should you, personally, adopt to bring relief to fellow citizens and the country, in this time of crisis? Are you going to seek avenues to make positive contributions? Or are you going to sit in the wings, hurling criticisms and pointing fingers at those, who are working night and day on the frontlines – selflessly and against the threat of losing their lives?”

He said Easter is more than a holiday, and described it as a “significant spiritual experience,” and “a season of joy and celebration” for Christians.

He urged the public to instil values of love, compassion, forgiveness, kindness, togetherness and individual responsibility.

“In that moment, let us reflect on our daily lives, how we may be considering and promoting our self-interests, above those of others, and not the common good. Examine also the bundle of negative attitudes we may be displaying daily in our homes, the workplace, and in our social lives.”

He said TT should hope for a “brighter tomorrow” and seek an ongoing intimacy with God.

“These are values we should all, share with others at every moment of our daily lives, for these, in essence, represent Christ’s sacrifice, and promoted among each other will sustain our collective feelings of hope that our challenges shall pass.”