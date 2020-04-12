Opposition Leader: Use message of Easter to conquer fear of pandemic

OPPOSITION LEADER Kamla Persad-Bissessar says people should use the Easter message of Jesus' resurrection to conquer covid19 pandemic.

In her Easter message, Persad-Bissessar said just as Jesus conquered death "let us conquer the prevailing hopelessness, hardship and fear of the covid19 crisis as we renew our hope for a better future."

"As our world and our nation battle the ongoing pandemic, many of us are faced with economic hardship, fear for the health of our loved ones and mental burdens.

"Today, while we may all share different religious beliefs, we are all sharing in the uncertainty which covid19 has brought to our shores. Therefore, as a united people," she continued, "we should build on the heart-warming message of renewal which our Christian friends celebrate today. We must find hope in the fact that good always prevails.

She urged the country to "remove the tombstones of doubt, of fear, hurt, ill will and replace them with resurrected love towards each other and the spirit of hope, knowing that we will not only survive but together we will restore and rebuild."

The Siparia MP said the occasion was a time for all to renew their commitment to the country and pledge to do the best to ensure that TT comes out stronger than before as a nation.