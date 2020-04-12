One-year-old boy found dead in Toco

File photo

ONE week after the mother of a one-year-old boy reported to police that he was kidnapped by a close male relative, the decomposing body of the child was found in Toco.

According to police, the boy was last seen alive on April 2 by his mother who reported him missing two days later. His decomposing body was found by officers of the Northern Child Protection Unit (CPU) and Homicide Region 2 off a dirt track along Toco Main Road. Police said a baby bottle, a pair of baby sandals, a dress were found near the remains.

The boy and his mother lived in Enterprise, Chaguanas. The suspect is from Sangre Chiquito. CPU and homicide officers are searching for the suspect.