Minister warns guesthouses and hostels about covid19 parties

UNDER ARREST: Several women, some of them scantily clad, are lined up on a wall at Alicia's Guest House after Police Commissioner Gary Griffith led a team of officers on a raid on a covid19 fete in which 16 people including Venezuelans, were arrested on Good Friday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says owners of guest houses and hostels “encouraging people to party” during the covid19 pandemic will soon face charges.

At a virtual press briefing on Sunday, Young said it has been the topic of discussions between himself and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

“The Commissioner of Police has received legal advice and is pursuing it, the answer is yes (owners can face penalties) if you’re encouraging and aiding and abetting persons in breaking the law, you are criminally liable.

“So the CoP is seeking legal advice with respect to the criminal law to go after these establishments that are encouraging people to break the law, which is a law even outside of the covid19.”

He said he hopes to see the relevant people charged in the “not too distant future.”

On Friday, police arrested 16 people at a party in Cascade hours after Griffith had warned against such events.