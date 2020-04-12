Marabella murder victim found at Jumbie Bay

In less than 24 hours, police were called in to investigate two separate murders in the Marabella district on Saturday.

The body of the second victim was found in a car parked in an area known as Jumbie Bay around midnight.

Police identified the man as Hayden Smith and said he had been shot dead.

Earlier that day, around 10 am, Desmond Edwards, of Silk Cotton Road, Battoo Avenue was shot dead near his home after he was pursued by a gunman along the road.

No one has been held for the crimes.

The number of people murdered for the year now stands at 147.