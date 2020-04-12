Love in a time of corona

Wayne Kublalsinigh -

I have been perpetually poor. And therein lies my richness. For if I were financially rich, I may not have found perpetual richness.

1966: I am talking about the time I needed ten cents. It must have been to buy a copybook. I did not often bother my parents with such details. They had enough on their plate, seven other lil pickneys to house, clothe and send to school. I ran races bare-footed, even until college days. But on this day, in primary school, I saw Joy Gabriel. She had white ribbons in her hair and always dressed very neatly. Did I ask her for the ten cents? I cannot remember. Ten cents would have bought a lot in those days. Buns, sugar plums, ice-blocks, belly-full cakes. I don’t think I ever gave her back, nor did she ask.

1973: I was so ill I had to stay home from college for many weeks. I was in Form Three. When the tests and biopsies were done, I went to the clinic with my father to get the results. It was at the San Fernando General Hospital. We presented ourselves, after waiting, at the doctor’s table. It was Dr Kidney. He had done the biopsy. He read the results to himself. Something was wrong. I saw it in his face. He told me to leave the table, to the back of the clinic. I waited.

I watched. The doctor was pained. He was explaining. He was protecting me, from the terrible news. My father could not handle such news; he came towards me cursing profusely under his breath. But the doctor was calm, touched, gentle, correct and empathetic.

1974: For over a year I had to endure a long needle each morning, save weekends, on my buttocks. Left, right, left. It was done at the Old Colonial Hospital on the hill behind the San Fernando Hospital and Mortuary. My nurses’ names I forget. There was an elderly nurse, who always wore her white cap, and whom I saw so often I became like her son. She, my other mother.

She had chinky eyes, gold-rimmed glasses, frizzy hair, and she struck her dart with one bold quick movement of the wrist. The other, who stood in sometimes, was very dark and carried large oval eyes. I knew nothing of their personal lives, but they were always there, as if they came with the old Colonial edifice; they never demurred, always were quick to the task, treated me the utmost love, concern, dedication, good spirit and kindness.

1975: So I used to run to San Fernando and back, when the vaps caught me. From Claxton Bay to San Fernando Promenade and back. Along the Old Southern Main Road. At night. When I passed the Rasta boy/man on my way down, he said nothing. He was watching. But when I ran by, he called. “Wait, Wait!” He had peeled an orange, had it waiting for me. “No, no,” I cried. I did not want to break my form. The idea was to not stop at all. If I had to hustle across the path of a car, so be it. I refused to stop for the orange. He ran after me. “Stop! Stop!” he entreated. “Take a little nourishment.” I did not stop. But it was not necessary. I knew his heart.

1978: I started working in Port of Spain at Queen Street, Elections and Boundaries Commission. and at the Population Control Division of the Ministry of Health.

The engine running Port of Spain was not up on high. It was women. With bags, lunch-kits, arriving early each morning, cleaners, hospital staff, clerks, servants and servers, always there, before dark, streaming along, hustling, sometimes lugging their children along, the silent hum and engine of the city.

Thirty-five years later, sitting in front of the PM’s office for more than 200 days in 2012-2013, it was no different. I imagined it was also there one hundred, two hundred years before. The silent engine of the city, which has always been kind to me. Making jokes, taking care of me; always humble, helpful, thoughtful and praying too with me.

2007: After working at the University at St Augustine for several years, I bought an old blue van. I nicknamed it ‘Undaunted’. It went all over with me from Cedros to Chatham to Cap de Ville to Claxton Bay at all hours of the night or day. It, however, possessed one peculiar trait. It was in the habit of shutting down.

One day, crossing the Caroni from St Augustine to the Caroni Silver Bridge, in floods spreading like God’s large palm over the plain, I shut down. I got out and began to push. I had hardly pushed a hundred meters when a large SUV stopped. I could not see the driver.

He had wound down his glass just a nip. “You have a rope?” “Yes,” I said. I tied the rope and he pulled. He stopped close to the Silver Bridge, a lug of about one mile. I never laid my eyes on this ‘angel’. One turn of the key, and the engine chugged on!

At a time of corona, despite grave shortcomings in our development and managerial capacity, it is love, the simple love of unacknowledged and sometimes invisible Trinidadians and Tobagonians that will lug us through.