Eight held in Gasparillo cockfighting ring

Gamecocks seized by police at a cockfighting arena raided by police in Gasparillo on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

Seven people were held after police busted a cockfighting ring in Soodeen Trace, Gasparillo, on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers led by Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed of the Southern Division went to the rented compound at around 11.50 am where they saw a group of people.

Some of the suspects attempted to escape but they were held.

The suspects, including the owner of the premises, aged between 31 and 45-years-old and are from Chaguanas, Princes Town, Cunupia, Talparo, and Gasparillo.

Investigators found and seized several gamecocks, which were being prepared for fighting.

The eight suspects, including one woman, were taken to the Gasparillo Police Station for questioning.