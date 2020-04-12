Confirmed cases of covid19 increase by one

Image courtesy CDC

THERE are now 113 confirmed cases of covid19 in TT- an increase of one from Saturday’s 10 pm update.

In its 10 am update, the Ministry of Health said 1110 samples were submitted to CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency). Eight people have died and 12 people have been discharged.

The newest case is “pending epidemiological investigation” to determine how the patient contracted the virus.

Eight of the people were discharged from Caura Hospital and four from the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. This after two patients were released from the Couva hospital on Friday. The first person was allowed to go home last month.

The standard protocol for discharge is for a patient to have two negative tests within 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, 52 of the positive cases came from the group of 68 people who returned from a cruise ship tour in Guadeloupe and four are from Tobago.