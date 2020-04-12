CARPHA tests 1141 samples for covid19

Photo courtesy CDC.

There are no new covid19 cases, however 15 more samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing.

The Health Ministry said 1,141 samples were sent to the CARPHA, up from 1,126, in it's final update at 10 pm.

Sixteen people are now free of covid19 as the number rose when four people were discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Twelve were sent home from Caura Hospital and four from the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. This after two patients were released from the Couva hospital on Friday. The first person was allowed to go home last month.

The standard protocol for discharge is for a patient to have two negative tests within 24 hours.

The number of positive tests remains at 113 and there are eight deaths.

Fifty-two of the positive cases are among one group of 68 people from a cruise ship and four from Tobago.