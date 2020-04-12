Camacho: We stand ready to support

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh tour the step-down facility at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. Photo courtesy Dr Keith Rowley’s FB page. -

SPORT Company of TT (SporTT) chairman Douglas Camacho said the local sporting body is ready to make other sporting facilities in TT available to continue the battle against covid19, after it was announced that the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua will be used as a step-down facility for patients.

In an interview with Newsday, Camacho said it is SporTT’s duty to support the covid19 battle. “I don’t know if they will want to use others, but we do stand ready. (As officials we must) make sure they are properly sanitized before, while they are there and of course after.

“We have no problem with it. We are actually very supportive of anything that the country is doing to help fight this pandemic.”

Camacho said sporting facilities are ideal because they are equipped with security, running water and toilet facilities.

Newsday was informed that police was patrolling the area close to the National Racquet Centre, on Saturday.

Sporting facilities in TT are now closed because of covid19. SporTT controls 17 facilities in TT, some of which include Hasely Crawford Stadium, Larry Gomes Stadium and National Aquatic Centre.

Sporting facilities were initially closed weeks ago, but shortly after special provisions were made to allow national athletes preparing for the 2020 Olympic Games (now being held in 2021) to train. All sporting facilities were later shut down again as the Government ramped up their fight against covid19.

The Prime Minister, who visited a number of facilities on Saturday, was satisfied with the preparations.

“This morning I visited the Arima (Health) Facility)…and that is prepared and ready with the highest level of care in the eastern part of Trinidad.

“Then I visited the preparations at Tacarigua for persons who would have been diagnosed as being afflicted with the virus and would have gone through the treatment and having come out of it successfully on their way home, but could wait there for two to seven days to ensure that their medical condition is such that they no longer pose a threat to their families and their communities.”

Dr Rowley also visited the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, which will be used for frontline workers.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh spoke about the use of NAPA. On Saturday, speaking during a press conference at Ministry of Health, Deyalsingh said,

“We treat them (frontline workers) as a special population for special care and attention. Let me also say that health care workers…who do a tour of duty and give to this country of themselves, we have allocated special facilities for them to spend their quarantine period.” Deyalsingh said other venues throughout the country will also accommodate medical personnel.

The Health Minister said the step-down facilities will not endanger the lives of people. “The Government of TT will not put any person or community at risk.”

Another facility that will be used as a step-down facility will be located at Brooklyn Settlement in Sangre Grande.