Ali wants more details in Red Force coaching ad

Zaheer Ali -

FORMER West Indies youth captain Zaheer Ali believes more details should have been given in the TT Cricket Board’s (TTCB) Red Force head coach vacancy advertisement.

On April 2, the TTCB sent out an ad encouraging interested people to apply for the job by April 30.

The contract of current Red Force coach Mervyn Dillon will expire on April 30. Dillon, who was hired as the Red Force coach in January 2019, has reapplied for the job.

The former TT and WI fast bowler felt, as the coach of the team, he should have been informed that an ad was going out. Cricket operations manager of the TTCB Dudnath Ramkessoon said Dillon was told in a letter in November that an ad would be sent out when his contract was nearing an end.

Ali, who previously called on the TTCB to review the criteria for the selection of officials, said in a media release on Friday, “In fairness to the TTCB, I acknowledged the effort to ensure that there is transparency and fairness in the process for the appointment of the TT Red Force head coach by the publication of a notice of the vacancy on the TTCB website for the attention of the wider public.”

However, Ali believes more details should have been given in the job vacancy ad.

“In my humble view, the notice of the vacancy for TT Red Force head coach published on the TTCB website lack substance because it fails to mention the intended employment contract/tenure, attributes for the general fitness of the applicants among other pertinent matters which places the notice and potential applicant in uncertainty and may have also stymied potential applicants.”

One person who plans to apply for the Red Force coaching job agrees with Ali that the ad lacked detail comparing it to the Windward Islands Volcanoes ad that gave more information.

The Red Force job vacancy ad outlined five major responsibilities and the requirements for the position. The requirements stated were qualified level III CWI coaching accreditation or an international equivalent, minimum of three years experience at the regional or other national First-Class level and consideration will be given to a blend of appropriate coaching qualifications, First-Class playing and coaching experience.

Ali, a former national cricketer and now an attorney, said the TTCB should have made it clear if non-nationals could apply for the job.

Ali wants the letter sent to Dillon last November made public. According to Ali, “I also call on the TTCB executive to show proof of the alleged letter dated 22nd November, 2019 which was allegedly given to TT Red Force head coach Mervyn Dillon in November, 2019 extending his tenure to April, 30, 2020 and wherein he was allegedly informed of the TTCB intention/decision to advertise the position for the information of the public and for transparency and accountability.”

Ali reiterated that the TTCB review the board’s Incorporation Act to ensure proper running of local cricket.

“To resolve the alleged conflicts, I maintain the position that the TT Cricket Board (Incorporation) Act and the constitution should be immediately reviewed with the aim of promoting good administration and operations and to improve the governance capabilities of the TTCB.”