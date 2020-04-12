4 more discharged, now covid19 free

FOUR more people are now covid19 free and have been allowed to return home, bringing the total of discharged people to 16.

In its 4 pm update, the Ministry of Health said 12 of the discharged were from Caura Hospital and four from the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. This after two patients were released from the Couva hospital on Friday. The first person was allowed to go home last month.

The standard protocol for discharge is for a patient to have two negative tests within 24 hours.

The ministry said the number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing was 1,126; the number of positive tests remains at 113 and the number of deaths remains at eight.

Fifty-two of the positive cases are among one group of 68 people from a cruise ship and four from Tobago.