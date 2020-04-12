3canal's Roger Roberts finds peace in being still

3canal's Roger Roberts meditates in his garden as a way of coping with the stay-at-home restrictions of the covid19 ordinance. PHOTO COURTESY ROGER ROBERTS. -

Despite the negative effects of covid19, social media is overflowing with posts from people using this quiet time in an enriching way. There are posts about people now being able to spend more time with family, in the garden, building furniture and reconnecting to things they enjoy doing most. These activities seem more possible now that the typical day-to-day obligations of modern living have been slowed.

Roger Roberts of rapso band 3canal said the spread of covid19 has been saddening. Witnessing how it affects the elderly especially has been hard. Nevertheless, he seeks to navigate this challenging time as calmly as possible – intentionally keeping himself occupied with activities that keep anxiety at bay.

How are you feeling about the spread of the covid19 pandemic?

The knowledge that covid19 is mainly affecting the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions has made a big difference. This somehow reduced my initial feelings of fear and panic.

Both my parents have died. But if they were still alive, I may have been telling you a different story.

In any event, fear brings nothing positive.

I feel sad for the families who have lost loved ones.

It is somewhat fascinating, nevertheless, knowing that we are living in one of those times that the world will remember as a paradigm shift.

I sometimes look at how we’ve been operating and living on the planet and in many ways our behaviour closely matched that of a virus. We are over-consuming, replicating things that destroy the planet at an unprecedented rate, and our activity is arguably responsible for the extinction and endangered status of several species that share the planet with us.

Is it scary for you?

It is not scary for me, despite the fact that my income has all but evaporated.

I choose to draw upon all that I have learned from my many teachers, among which I consider nature to be one of the greatest.

There’s something oddly exciting in choosing to look at the flip side of the crisis and focus on the opportunities presenting themselves. An opportunity to create a new normal.

Have you experienced a major change in your daily routine?

Yes, and it is an evolving situation.

I have much less of a routine now, and I am actively breaking down all the rigidity and allowing myself to flow and be open to what presents itself daily. The lack of business and busyness has opened up a gap which I am not anxious about filling right now.

I found myself experiencing anxiety around what I needed to be doing – the pressure to be busy. The mind and body get caught up in routine and want to stick to it, so in effect, we find ourselves not truly and wholly living in the present moment, but in a constant state of reactivity.

Is there anything you have been able to do now that you didn’t have the time to do before?

I can now spend more time on some things that are essential for a balanced life which were sidelined, neglected or placed on a lower priority. This was done, of course, in the effort of keeping business going and earning a living.

Things that bring true well/being, which is arguably more valuable than money, like health and peace of mind, good relationships.

The lockdown has afforded me time to cook more often. I have so much more control of what’s going into my body, and at a time like this, having a well-functioning immune system is one of the best “vaccines” for this virus, and it all starts in the kitchen.

I have a small garden which I have been nurturing as my nirvana for some time now, and I am grateful for the time I am able to spend taking care of and enjoying it.

Do you think you will be able to maintain some of these practices if things go back to an increased pace?

I certainly hope so. But the fact is, we have no idea how this will play out. It is an ever-evolving situation with multiple domino effects

We are being forced to grapple with how we live, what’s important, what is essential. The effects are far-reaching and its depth yet unknown.

The systems that we have put in place are all being challenged and tested to their limits. Each person is being affected differently by this pandemic and in a way, we need to be looking at what is concerning us the most.

In many cases, it tends to surround money issues, and so we have to question why money has taken precedence over life and quality of life itself.

What do you hope others will take from this time of silence?

I hope this time of silence would make us pause and consider where we’ve been going. I hope we will face some tough questions, determine what’s truly important, realign our priorities and see ourselves for how connected we truly are – not separate.

I hope we will use our talents, powers and intellectual capacity to reimagine a new world for the good of the whole and bring this forward in life, in the individual choices we make daily.

Are we giving life and quality of life its true value?

Do we see that we’re all connected and in this together? Are we treating each other how we would like to be treated?

Do we recognise that we are here to share this planet and its fruit with each other? Is there something in tribal wisdom that we have forgotten or cast aside? Do we recognise that all of nature flourishes in co-operation and not competition? Are we at odds with nature and by extension ourselves? What can we personally do to redress this situation?