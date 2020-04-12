2 men, woman killed in two shootings

Residents of Silk Cotton Road, Battoo Avenue, Marabella wash away bloodstains on the road where Desmond Edwards was gunned down on Saturday morning. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

Gunmen are not covid19 conscious as on Saturday three people, including a woman, were killed in separate shootings.

Charmaine James, a Ministry of Finance employee, was found shot dead in a car in Trincity along with a man identified only as “Slick”. Police reported that around 3 pm residents of Beaulieu Avenue called police after they found the couple in a parked white Nissan B15.

Police said James, 32, of Marabella, Arima, was in the front passenger seat while the man was seated on top her as his head rested on the driver’s seat. Both were shot.

Police said no weapons were found and believed the couple were driven to the area and left there. Police have no motive for the killings. “Slick”, police said, was not known to them and said he was a PH driver on the Oropune Gardens route.

In the second killing, a Marabella man was gunned down on Saturday morning. Police said Desmond Edwards of Silk Cotton Road, Battoo Avenue, Marabella was walking along Silk Cotton Road when he saw his attacker and ran. Edwards was shot while running away and collapsed and died on the road way. The shooting took place around 10 am.

The murders pushed the total to 146 to date compared to 138 for the same period last year.