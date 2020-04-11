Young: All has been settled

A discount store and wholesaler in Tobago has written Minister of National Security Stuart Young promising legal action if the police make good on attempts to shut down his business.

However, Minister Young at the Health Ministry’s daily virtual press conference on Good Friday, said that the matter has been resolved and he had personally reached out to the businessman and given him specific assurances.

Phillip Almandoz, managing director of Miles Almandoz and Company – a discount and wholesale store at Wilson Road, Tobago – said he was told by police on Thursday of a decision to shut his business down in keeping with the minister’s pronouncement that liquor marts and non-essential business will be closed until April 30.

Almandoz distributes and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, household products and cleaning supplies and detergents to many supermarkets, mini-marts and small shops in Tobago.

According to newly revised regulations on Thursday, holders of a spirit retailer’s licence, wine retailer’s licence, restaurant licence, spirit grocer’s licence or wine merchant’s licence must remain closed until April 30. Discount stores, markets, supermarkets. fruit stalls or shops, vegetable stalls or shops, bakeries, pharmacies and parlours, and wholesale stores can remain open.

Almandoz’ attorney Martin George, in his pre-action letter to the minister, said his client’s business was deemed to be essential under the regulations, yet the police has embarked on a frolic of its own and decided to apply the law in a manner totally at odds and in conflict with the meaning of the regulations. George said Almandoz was told of the police’s intention to shut down his business any reason except for their “garbled and mangled misinterpretation of the pronouncements of the minister.” He called on minister Stuart Young to call on the police to “cease and desist from their plan and quixotic pursuit to close down the business.”

George said much in the same way PriceSmart in Trinidad sold goods in bulk, so too does his client, which the primary supplier of these products to Tobago supermarkets. He said the business cannot be consider a liquor mart and pointed out that Trinidadians had access to four branches of PriceSmart while Tobagonians have to rely on Miles Almandoz and Company as their equivalent.

George said because of the reduced service on the air and sea bridges, Tobagonians do not have the luxury to travel to Trinidad, go to PriceSmart and load up their vehicles with goods and supplies.

He insisted that his client’s business will remain open, warning that any attempt to shut him down would result in a supply-chain disruption on the island.

Young at Friday’s virtual media conference, said the situation was resolved and he had personally reached out to Almandoz to assure him there was no attempt to shut down his business by police. The minister said there appeared to be some level of mischief since the police said it were not about to shut down the business, which he described as a major wholesaler to smaller supermarkets. He said there was no need for a legal letter to be sent as the issued could have been dealt with in a civil manner. He assured that the police in Tobago were clear that the business was a wholesale business.