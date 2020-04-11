Veteran racehorse trainer Mosca dies

Juan Mosca. PHOTO COURTESY'S MOSCA'S FACEBOOK PAGE. -

JASON CLIFTON

VETERAN horse racing trainer, owner and breeder Juan Antoino Mosca passed away peacefully on Tuesday night at the Living Water Hospice, Port of Spain.

Mosca, 78, had been ailing since January 2. Mosca, who had his trainer’s licence for more than 43 years, was one of the oldest trainers at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

He trained several horses such as Oropuna, which was the first locally-bred horse to earn $100,000 in the 1970s. He had horses like Exploiteur; Edward George and King Creole.

Mosca had 40 horses in at one time. He trained horses for Derek Chin, Mike Samlalsingh, the late George Bovell, Boxu Potts, Courtney Dookie, Harry Ragoonanan and the late Luciano Woodley.

In less than three months the racing faternity has been plunged into mourning with the passing of Nicholas Beepath, Vere Bhagan, Nyron Dookeran and Venice “Pappy” Richards.

Mosca was also renowned for his work in the insurance agency. He was a part-time corporate salesman of Jeffrey Mazely’s branch at Guardian Life of the Caribbean Limited, and a former prominent Unit Manager at Patrick Soo Ting’s Branch, St Augustine Regional Centre.

He spent 51 years at Guardian Life and earned numerous awards and accolades, including Million Dollar Round Table in 1998 and Chairman’s Club in 2003, 2004, 2010 and 2011.

Mosca leaves to mourn his beloved wife Patricia (nee Sin Leong), children Dennis, Myra and Kirk, grandchildren Liam and Mia, as well as siblings Rosanna, Marisa, Derick, Roger dec Carla and Lana.

A private funeral for the late Juan Mosca takes place on Saturday, from 9 am, at the St Theresa’s RC Church, Woodbrook